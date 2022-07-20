Recap: Wipro Q1 Earnings

Wipro WIT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Wipro missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $268.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wipro's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.08 Revenue Estimate 2.80B 2.68B 2.57B 2.31B Revenue Actual 2.75B 2.73B 2.65B 2.46B

