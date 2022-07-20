Recap: Nasdaq Q2 Earnings

Nasdaq NDAQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nasdaq beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.93.

Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.94 1.77 1.71 1.7 EPS Actual 1.97 1.93 1.78 1.9 Revenue Estimate 891.20M 866.09M 833.26M 810.54M Revenue Actual 892.00M 885.00M 838.00M 846.00M

To track all earnings releases for Nasdaq visit their earnings calendar here.

