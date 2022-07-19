by

Aehr Test Systems AEHR reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 166% year-over-year to $20.3 million, beating the consensus of $20.02 million.

The gross margin expanded by 533 bps to 51.6%. Income from operations improved to $5.82 million from $601 thousand, and the margin was 28.7 compared to 7.9% a year ago.

For the quarter, Bookings totaled $4.4 million. Backlog as of May 31, 2022, was $11.1 million. The effective backlog, which includes all orders since the end of the fourth quarter, is over $25.5 million.

AEHR held cash and cash equivalents of $31.5 million as of May 31, 2022.

"Our strong bookings and revenue growth in fiscal 2022 were driven by the demand for our wafer level test and burn-in solutions, particularly for wafer level stress and stabilization of silicon carbide devices for use directly in the electric vehicle market," commented Gayn Erickson, President and CEO.

Separately, the company announced that it has received $12.8 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems, a FOX™ high volume production WaferPak Aligner, and a small number of FOX WaferPak full wafer contactors.

FY23 Guidance: Aehr expects total revenue of $60 million to $70 million versus a consensus of $70.78 million, with strong profit margins similar to last fiscal year. It also expects bookings to grow faster than revenues in fiscal 2023.

