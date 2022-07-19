Recap: Halliburton Q2 Earnings

Halliburton HAL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Halliburton beat estimated earnings by 11.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $1.37 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Halliburton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.34
|0.28
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.36
|0.28
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|4.21B
|4.09B
|3.91B
|3.74B
|Revenue Actual
|4.28B
|4.28B
|3.86B
|3.71B
To track all earnings releases for Halliburton visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews