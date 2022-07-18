by

reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 41.8% year-over-year to $329.6 million, beating the consensus of $282.7 million. The operating income improved 43.6% Y/Y to $40.94 million, and the margin expanded by 15 bps to 12.4%.

EPS was $0.39, beating the consensus of $0.32.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 87.6% from 87.7% in 2Q21.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and retired 963,000 shares of common stock for $16.8 million.

MRTN generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $98.67 million, compared to $83.36 million a year ago

As of June 30, 2022, the Company has 3,395 (+7.4% Y/Y) tractors and 5,521 (+4.2% Y/Y) trailers.

MRTN has increased the number of drivers by 422, or 15.4%, since June 30, 2021.

Price Action: MRTN shares are trading higher by 3.15% at $17.69 during the post-market session on Monday.

