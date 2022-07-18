ñol

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 18, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results.

Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share. 

"As we enter the second half of the year, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver for our shareholders while continuing to invest in our people, businesses and communities," said Brian Moynihan, chair and CEO of Bank Of America.

See Also: US Stock Futures Gain; Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Earnings In Focus

BAC Price Action: Bank Of America has traded between $50.11 and $29.67 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.59% at $32.44 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas