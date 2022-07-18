Why Goldman Sachs Stock Is Trading Higher

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Goldman Sachs reported second-quarter revenue of $11.86 billion, which beat the estimate of $10.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $7.73 per share, which beat the estimate of $7.25 per share.

Goldman Sachs also increased its quarterly dividend to $2.50 per share from $2 per share.

"Despite increased volatility and uncertainty, I remain confident in our ability to navigate the environment, dynamically manage our resources and drive long-term, accretive returns for shareholders," said David Soloman, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.

GS Price Action: Goldman Sachs has traded between $426.15 and $277.84 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.45% at $304 at press time.

Photo: 3844328 from Pixabay.