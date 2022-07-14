American Outdoor Brands Stock Slips After Q4 Results, Clocks ~29% Sales Decline

by

American Outdoor Brands Inc AOUT reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 28.8% year-over-year to $45.89 million, beating the consensus of $45.49 million.

Adjusted EPS was $0.14, beating the consensus of $0.10.

The gross margin contracted by 60 bps to 43.8%. The company recorded an operating loss of $(76.68) million for the quarter, compared to a profit of $1.25 million a year ago.

Adjusted operating income was $1.98 million (-67.9% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 525 bps to 4.3%.

Adjusted EBITDAS was $3.23 million (-53.6% Y/Y), and the margin declined 376 bps to 7%.

American Outdoor used cash from the operation of $(17.95) million for FY22, compared to cash generated of $33.32 million in FY21.

"Our cash balance, combined with the capacity on our line of credit, provided us with almost $70 million of available capital at the end of fiscal 2022. We believe our solid financial position enables us to continue executing on our long-term strategic plan, investing in our business and addressing the exciting growth opportunities we have identified for fiscal 2023 and beyond," commented Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer.

Price Action: AOUT shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $9.37 during the post-market session on Thursday.

