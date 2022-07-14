ñol

Conagra Brands Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 8:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Conagra Brands Inc CAG reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $2.91 billion, missing the consensus of $2.93 billion.
  • Grocery & Snacks segment sales increased 7.2% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, and Refrigerated & Frozen segment sales increased 3.4% Y/Y to $1.2 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.65 beat the consensus of $0.63.
  • Adjusted gross profit rose 0.3% to $723 million. The gross margin decreased 183 basis points Y/Y to 24.5%, and the adjusted gross margin decreased 147 basis points to 24.9%.
  • Adjusted operating margin expanded 96 basis points Y/Y to 15%.
  • The company reported $499.3 million in selling, general, and administrative expenses, a 14.7% increase Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $591 million increased 13.5% Y/Y.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $83.3 million as of May 29, 2022.
  • Outlook: Conagra sees FY23 organic net sales growth of 4% - 5%.
  • Conagra expects FY23 adjusted EPS growth of 1% - 5%.
  • CAG expects cost of goods sold inflation to continue into FY23.
  • Price Action: CAG shares are trading lower by 2.35% at $34.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Flickr

