Conagra Brands Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

by

Conagra Brands Inc CAG reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $2.91 billion, missing the consensus of $2.93 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $2.91 billion, missing the consensus of $2.93 billion. Grocery & Snacks segment sales increased 7.2% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, and Refrigerated & Frozen segment sales increased 3.4% Y/Y to $1.2 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $0.65 beat the consensus of $0.63.

Adjusted gross profit rose 0.3% to $723 million. The gross margin decreased 183 basis points Y/Y to 24.5%, and the adjusted gross margin decreased 147 basis points to 24.9%.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 96 basis points Y/Y to 15%.

The company reported $499.3 million in selling, general, and administrative expenses, a 14.7% increase Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA of $591 million increased 13.5% Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents totaled $83.3 million as of May 29, 2022.

Outlook : Conagra sees FY23 organic net sales growth of 4% - 5%.

: Conagra sees FY23 organic net sales growth of 4% - 5%. Conagra expects FY23 adjusted EPS growth of 1% - 5%.

CAG expects cost of goods sold inflation to continue into FY23.

Price Action: CAG shares are trading lower by 2.35% at $34.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

CAG shares are trading lower by 2.35% at $34.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.