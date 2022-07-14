Recap: Unity Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Unity Bancorp UNTY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unity Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $3.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unity Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.86
|0.81
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.92
|0.90
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|22.40M
|22.47M
|21.89M
|21.18M
|Revenue Actual
|22.14M
|23.47M
|22.53M
|21.34M
