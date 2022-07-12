ñol

PepsiCo Boosts FY22 Organic Revenue Growth Forecast After Solid Q2 Beat

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 7:14 AM | 1 min read
PepsiCo Boosts FY22 Organic Revenue Growth Forecast After Solid Q2 Beat
    • PepsiCo Inc PEP reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.2% year-on-year to $20.23 billion, beating the consensus of $19.51 billion. Organic revenue growth was 13% for the quarter.
    • Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 14% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 17%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America fell 1%.
    • Latin America sales rose 23% Y/Y, and Europe sales declined 8%.
    • The gross profit increased 4.6% Y/Y to $10.8 billion, and the profit margin fell 35 basis points Y/Y to 53.4%.
    • The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter declined 33.6% to $2.1 billion.
    • The company held $5.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 11, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $1.88 billion.
    • Adjusted EPS of $1.86 beat the analyst consensus of $1.74.
    • Pepsico expects FY22 total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.2 billion and share repurchases of $1.5 billion.
    • Outlook: PepsiCo raised the FY22 organic revenue growth outlook to 10% (prior view 8%).
    • PepsiCo continues to expect at least 8% core constant currency EPS growth. It continues to expect a 2% foreign exchange translation headwind to impact reported net revenue and core EPS growth.
    • The forecast implies FY22 core EPS of $6.63, against the consensus of $6.66.
    • Price Action: PEP shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $171.85 on the last check Tuesday.
    • Photo Via Company

