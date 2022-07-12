PepsiCo Boosts FY22 Organic Revenue Growth Forecast After Solid Q2 Beat

by

PepsiCo Inc PEP reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.2% year-on-year to $20.23 billion, beating the consensus of $19.51 billion. Organic revenue growth was 13% for the quarter. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 14% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 17%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America fell 1%. Latin America sales rose 23% Y/Y, and Europe sales declined 8%. The gross profit increased 4.6% Y/Y to $10.8 billion, and the profit margin fell 35 basis points Y/Y to 53.4%. The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter declined 33.6% to $2.1 billion. The company held $5.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 11, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $1.88 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.86 beat the analyst consensus of $1.74. Pepsico expects FY22 total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.2 billion and share repurchases of $1.5 billion. Outlook : PepsiCo raised the FY22 organic revenue growth outlook to 10% (prior view 8%). PepsiCo continues to expect at least 8% core constant currency EPS growth. It continues to expect a 2% foreign exchange translation headwind to impact reported net revenue and core EPS growth. The forecast implies FY22 core EPS of $6.63, against the consensus of $6.66. Price Action: PEP shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $171.85 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company



