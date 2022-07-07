ñol

Read How Byrna Technologies Fared In Q2

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 1:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Byrna Technologies Inc BYRN reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 13.3% year-over-year to $11.62 million, marginally missing the consensus of $11.67 million.
  • Adjusted EPS loss was $(0.05), below the consensus of $(0.03).
  • The gross margin contracted by 372 bps to 52.7%.
  • Byrna reported a loss from operations of $(2.62) million, compared to a profit of $2.02 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $(0.909) million, compared to a profit of $2.85 million in 2Q21.
  • Order backlog as of May 31, 2022, was $0.8 million.
  • The company repurchased ~1.48 million shares of common stock for $12.3 million during the quarter.
  • BYRN held cash and equivalents of $25.8 million as of May 31, 2022.
  • FY22 Outlook reiterated: Byrna expects revenue of $55 million- $60 million, above the consensus of $54.42 million.
  • Price Action: BYRN shares are trading higher by 6.16% at $9.13 on the last check Thursday.

