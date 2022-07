Buckle Reports 1.5% Decline In June Sales

by

Buckle Inc BKE reported a 1.5% decline in sales for June 2022, to $110 million.

Comparable store net sales for June 2022 decreased 1.7% year-on-year.

Year-to-date net sales increased 2.6% to $513.4 million versus $500.6 million last year.

The year-to-date comparable store net sales grew 2.8% Y/Y.

Price Action: BKE shares closed lower by 4.77% at $26.97 on Wednesday.

