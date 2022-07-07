Read How Cedar Fair Entertainment Fared Through July 2022

- Cedar Fair L.P. FUN reported a 20% increase in preliminary net revenues year-to-date through July 4, 2022, of $704 million, compared to the 2019 comparable period.
- Total operating days through the July 4 weekend represented approximately 40% of the company's projected 2022 full-year operating days.
- The year-over-year increase in net revenues was driven by a 26%, or $12.13, increase in in-park per capita spending to $59.52, and a 20%, or $15 million, increase in out-of-park revenues to $88 million.
- Through July 4th, sales of the 2022 season passes surpassed three million units, a 31% increase from 2019.
- "Our strong early-season trends indicate that consumer demand remains healthy and that guests are responding well to the quality and breadth of the entertainment experience we offer," said CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.
- Price Action: FUN shares closed lower by 1.10% at $46.66 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.