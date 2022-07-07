Read How Cedar Fair Entertainment Fared Through July 2022

by

Cedar Fair L.P. FUN reported a 20% increase in preliminary net revenues year-to-date through July 4, 2022, of $704 million, compared to the 2019 comparable period.

Total operating days through the July 4 weekend represented approximately 40% of the company's projected 2022 full-year operating days.

The year-over-year increase in net revenues was driven by a 26%, or $12.13, increase in in-park per capita spending to $59.52, and a 20%, or $15 million, increase in out-of-park revenues to $88 million.

Through July 4th, sales of the 2022 season passes surpassed three million units, a 31% increase from 2019.

"Our strong early-season trends indicate that consumer demand remains healthy and that guests are responding well to the quality and breadth of the entertainment experience we offer," said CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.

Price Action: FUN shares closed lower by 1.10% at $46.66 on Wednesday.

