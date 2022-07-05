ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kornit Digital Shares Plunge On Q2 Preliminary Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 4:45 PM | 1 min read
  • Kornit Digital Ltd KRNT reported preliminary results for the Q2 that ended June 30, 2022. It expects revenues of $56.4 million to $59.4 million (versus a consensus of $91.41 million), net of a non-cash warrant impact of ~$4.6 million.
  • KRNT sees a Non-GAAP operating margin of -34% and -28% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of -30% to -24%, both net of non-cash warrant impact of ~10%.
  • Kornit stated that it expects Q3 revenues to be at or above second-quarter revenues.
  • The Company will release its full financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, before the market open.
  • “The overall re-calibration of e-commerce growth, combined with macro headwinds which meaningfully accelerated in the last few weeks of the quarter, as well as delays in the completion of customer production facilities, resulted in a significantly slower pace of direct-to-garment (DTG) systems orders in the second quarter as compared to our prior expectations,” stated Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital.
  • Price Action: KRNT shares are trading lower by 21.60% at $24.75 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas