reported preliminary results for the Q2 that ended June 30, 2022. It expects revenues of $56.4 million to $59.4 million (versus a consensus of $91.41 million), net of a non-cash warrant impact of ~$4.6 million. KRNT sees a Non-GAAP operating margin of -34% and -28% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of -30% to -24%, both net of non-cash warrant impact of ~10%.

Kornit stated that it expects Q3 revenues to be at or above second-quarter revenues.

The Company will release its full financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, before the market open.

“The overall re-calibration of e-commerce growth, combined with macro headwinds which meaningfully accelerated in the last few weeks of the quarter, as well as delays in the completion of customer production facilities, resulted in a significantly slower pace of direct-to-garment (DTG) systems orders in the second quarter as compared to our prior expectations,” stated Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital.

Price Action: KRNT shares are trading lower by 21.60% at $24.75 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

