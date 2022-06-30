ñol

Read How Avid Bioservices Fared In Q4

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 7:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Avid Bioservices Inc CDMO reported Q4 FY22 sales of $31.2 million, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $28.96 million.
  • The growth is attributed to an increase in the scope of in-process and completed manufacturing runs and process development revenues.
  • The company signed multiple new project orders during Q4 totaling approximately $44 million. 
  • For FY22, the company signed net new project orders for $155 million, leading to a backlog of $153 million (+30%), Avid's largest backlog to date.
  • Q4 gross margin was 22%, down from 29% a year ago, primarily from increases in costs partially offset by higher revenues.
  • Avid Bioservices posted a Q4 EPS of $1.65, a shift from an EPS loss of $(0.04) a year ago.
  • The company reported $126.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Guidance: Avid Bioservices expects FY23 sales of $140 million - $145 million, a 17% - 21% increase over FY22, compared to the consensus of $146.5 million.
  • Price Action: CDMO shares closed 5.47% higher at $16.00 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareSmall CapGeneral