ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

MillerKnoll Q4 Earnings Beat Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 6:13 AM | 1 min read
  • MillerKnoll Inc MLKN reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 77% year-on-year to $1.10 billion, beating the consensus of $1.09 billion. Orders in Q4 rose 47% to $1.01 billion.
  • The gross margin for the quarter contracted 160 basis points Y/Y to 34.8%.
  • The operating expenses rose 51.5% Y/Y to $325.5 million.
  • The operating margin expanded 340 basis points to 5.2%.
  • The company held $230.3 million in cash and equivalents as of May 28, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.58 beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • Outlook: MillerKnoll sees 1Q23 sales of $1.08 billion - $1.12 billion, above the consensus of $1.05 billion.
  • The company expects Q1 EPS of $0.32 - $0.38 versus the consensus of $0.35.
  • Price Action: MLKN shares are trading higher by 5.29% at $29.48 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance