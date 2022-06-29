Recap: Paychex Q4 Earnings

Paychex PAYX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paychex beat estimated earnings by 2.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $115.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paychex's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.80 0.80 0.67 EPS Actual 1.15 0.91 0.89 0.72 Revenue Estimate 1.22B 1.06B 1.04B 980.48M Revenue Actual 1.28B 1.11B 1.08B 1.03B

To track all earnings releases for Paychex visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.