Recap: Methode Electronics Q4 Earnings

Methode Electronics MEI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Methode Electronics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was down $12.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.73 0.74 0.70 EPS Actual 0.79 0.72 0.76 0.81 Revenue Estimate 281.60M 275.80M 281.51M 280.05M Revenue Actual 291.60M 295.50M 287.80M 301.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Methode Electronics management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.7 and $3.1 per share.

