Recap: Methode Electronics Q4 Earnings

Methode Electronics MEI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Methode Electronics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was down $12.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.73
|0.74
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.72
|0.76
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|281.60M
|275.80M
|281.51M
|280.05M
|Revenue Actual
|291.60M
|295.50M
|287.80M
|301.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Methode Electronics management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.7 and $3.1 per share.
