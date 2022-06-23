Recap: Accenture Q3 Earnings

ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 7:43 AM | 1 min read
Accenture ACN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.82%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.74.

Revenue was up $2.90 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.20 2.36 2.19 2.23
EPS Actual 2.54 2.78 2.20 2.40
Revenue Estimate 13.44B 12.61B 13.42B 12.80B
Revenue Actual 15.05B 14.96B 13.42B 13.26B

To track all earnings releases for Accenture visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

