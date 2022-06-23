Recap: Accenture Q3 Earnings

Accenture ACN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.82%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.74.
Revenue was up $2.90 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Accenture's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.20
|2.36
|2.19
|2.23
|EPS Actual
|2.54
|2.78
|2.20
|2.40
|Revenue Estimate
|13.44B
|12.61B
|13.42B
|12.80B
|Revenue Actual
|15.05B
|14.96B
|13.42B
|13.26B
To track all earnings releases for Accenture visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews