Winnebago Industries Q3 Earnings Top Estimates; Warns On Inflation Pressures

Winnebago Industries Inc WGO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 52% year-on-year, to $1.46 billion, beating the consensus of $1.20 billion.

Towable segment revenue grew 45% Y/Y to $805.6 million, driven by pricing increases and solid unit growth due to a strong dealer order backlog.

Motorhome revenue of $516.3 million increased 34% Y/Y. Marine segment revenue jumped 637% Y/Y to $126.5 million.

Gross profit increased 60.9% Y/Y to $273 million, and gross profit margin expanded 100 basis points Y/Y to 18.7%.

The operating margin expanded 140 basis points to 12.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 72.5% to $176.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 74.7% to $191.7 million.

Adjusted EPS of $4.13 beat the analyst consensus of $2.96.

Winnebago's cash and equivalents totaled $238.1 million as of May 28, 2022, and it generated $245.2 million in operating cash flow for nine months ending May 28, 2022.

"We expect supply chain inconsistencies and inflation pressures to continue in the fourth quarter, and into our fiscal 2023...," said CEO Michael Happe.

Price Action: WGO shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $45.64 on the last check Wednesday.

