Recap: Winnebago Industries Q3 Earnings

Winnebago Industries WGO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 39.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.13 versus an estimate of $2.96.

Revenue was up $497.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.94 2.25 2.01 1.77 EPS Actual 3.14 3.51 2.57 2.16 Revenue Estimate 1.10B 1.01B 958.33M 839.42M Revenue Actual 1.17B 1.16B 1.04B 960.74M

