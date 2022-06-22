Recap: Winnebago Industries Q3 Earnings

Winnebago Industries WGO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 39.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.13 versus an estimate of $2.96.
Revenue was up $497.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.94
|2.25
|2.01
|1.77
|EPS Actual
|3.14
|3.51
|2.57
|2.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|1.01B
|958.33M
|839.42M
|Revenue Actual
|1.17B
|1.16B
|1.04B
|960.74M
