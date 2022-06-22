Recap: Korn Ferry Q4 Earnings

Korn Ferry KFY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Korn Ferry beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.55.
Revenue was up $169.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.48
|1.37
|1.07
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.53
|1.37
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|651.06M
|604.66M
|540.51M
|488.48M
|Revenue Actual
|684.96M
|643.40M
|588.10M
|557.39M
