Recap: Korn Ferry Q4 Earnings

Korn Ferry KFY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Korn Ferry beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.55.

Revenue was up $169.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.37 1.07 0.98 EPS Actual 1.59 1.53 1.37 1.21 Revenue Estimate 651.06M 604.66M 540.51M 488.48M Revenue Actual 684.96M 643.40M 588.10M 557.39M

