Kroger: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kroger KR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kroger beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.3.
Revenue was up $3.30 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 6.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.66
|0.64
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.78
|0.80
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|32.86B
|31.23B
|30.68B
|39.78B
|Revenue Actual
|33.05B
|31.86B
|31.68B
|41.30B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Kroger management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.85 and $3.95 per share.
