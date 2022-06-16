Kroger: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kroger KR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kroger beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.3.

Revenue was up $3.30 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 6.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.66 0.64 1.01 EPS Actual 0.91 0.78 0.80 1.19 Revenue Estimate 32.86B 31.23B 30.68B 39.78B Revenue Actual 33.05B 31.86B 31.68B 41.30B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kroger management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.85 and $3.95 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Kroger visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.