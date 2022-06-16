ñol

Kroger Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Raises FY22 Guidance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Kroger Co KR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $44.60 billion, beating the consensus of $44.24 billion.
  • Identical Sales without fuel increased by 4.1%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the analyst consensus of $1.30.
  • The gross margin was 21.6%, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 26 basis points Y/Y.
  • Operating, general and administrative expenses declined 5.8% Y/Y to $6.9 billion.
  • The operating margin was 3.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 86.9% to $1.505 billion.
  • Kroger held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 21, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $1.1 billion.
  • The company had a total debt of $13.6 billion as of May 21, 2022.
  • Outlook: Kroger raised the FY22 adjusted EPS outlook to $3.85 - $3.95 (prior outlook $3.75 - $3.85) versus the consensus of $3.84.
  • It expects an FY22 operating profit of $4.3 billion - $4.4 billion and capital expenditures of $3.8 billion - $4.0 billion.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 3.60% at $49.05 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

 

