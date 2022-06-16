Recap: Jabil Q3 Earnings

Jabil JBL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Jabil beat estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.62.
Revenue was up $1.11 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jabil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.80
|1.38
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.68
|1.92
|1.44
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|7.43B
|8.29B
|7.67B
|6.95B
|Revenue Actual
|7.55B
|8.57B
|7.41B
|7.21B
