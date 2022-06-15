Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Waterdrop WDH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Smart Share Glb EM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• John Wiley & Sons WLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
