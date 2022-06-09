ñol

Comtech Telecomm Shares Crash After Q3 Results - Read To Know Details

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 5:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Comtech Telecomm. Corp. CMTL reported a third-quarter sales decline of 12.4% year-over-year to $122.1 million, missing the consensus of $122.44 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 12 bps to 38.2%. The company recorded an operating loss of $(566) thousand, compared to an income of $2.35 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EPS was $(0.06), in line with the consensus of $(0.06).
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 36.9% Y/Y to $11.19 million and margin contracted by 355 bps to 9.2%. The decrease reflects the impact of lower sales in the Government Solutions segment.
  • Cash flows used in operating activities for the quarter were $(1.1) million.
  • New bookings were $113.4 million, a 10.2% sequential increase, and a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.93x.
  • The backlog was $602.3 million as of April 30, 2022. Revenue visibility of ~$1.2 billion.
  • Dividend: CMTL declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022
  • FY22 Guidance: CMTL expects Q4 net sales of $123 million, resulting in expected fiscal consolidated net sales of ~$482 million (prior expectation of $520 million).
  • It sees Q4 fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million and FY22 Adjusted EBITDA of ~$38 million (prior ~$50 million).
  • Price Action: CMTL shares are trading lower by 17.10% at $10.22 during the post-market session on Thursday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

