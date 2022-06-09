ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Sliding After Q3 Results?

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 4:35 PM | 1 min read
  • Stitch Fix Inc SFIX reported a third-quarter revenue decline of 8% year-over-year to $492.9 million, missing the consensus of $493.26 million.
  • Q3 Active clients stood at 3,907,000, a decrease of 5% Y/Y. Net revenue per active client (RPAC) increased 15% Y/Y to $553.
  • The gross margin declined 338 bps to 42.6%. The operating loss widened to $78.04 million from a loss of $18.48 million a year ago.
  • EPS was $(0.72), below the consensus of $(0.55).
  • SFIX reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(36.02) million, compared to $11.63 million in 3Q21.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $94.45 million, versus cash used of $(35.06) million a year ago.
  • Organizational update: The Company has decided to reduce its workforce; the reduction includes ~15% of salaried positions and represents ~4% of roles in total. Stitch Fix expects annual cost savings of $40 million to $60 million in FY23.
  • The Company expects to incur restructuring and other one-time charges of ~$15 million to $20 million to be recognized in 4Q22.
  • 4Q22 Outlook: SFIX sees net revenue of $485 million - $495 million vs. consensus of $495.05 million; and Adjusted EBITDA of $(30) million - $(25) million.
  • Price Action: SFIX shares are trading lower by 12.80% at $6.78 during the post-market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas