Vince Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vince Holding VNCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vince Holding beat estimated earnings by 10.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.67.
Revenue was up $20.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vince Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.64
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|0.18
|-0.05
|-0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|92.40M
|94.90M
|70.60M
|57.50M
|Revenue Actual
|99.03M
|87.45M
|78.67M
|57.53M
