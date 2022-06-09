Vince Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vince Holding VNCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vince Holding beat estimated earnings by 10.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was up $20.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vince Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.64 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.23 0.18 -0.05 -0.98 Revenue Estimate 92.40M 94.90M 70.60M 57.50M Revenue Actual 99.03M 87.45M 78.67M 57.53M

