Why Yext Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours

Yext Inc YEXT shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Yext said fiscal 2023 first-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $98.8 million, which beat the estimate of $96.75 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 6 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 7 cents per share.
Yext expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $99 million and $100 million. The company said it expects to lose 5 to 6 cents per share in the second quarter.
Full-year revenue is expected to be between $399.3 million and $403.3 million. The company expects to lose between 10 and 12 cents per share for the year.
Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it, in the form of answers, to customers, employees and partners.
See Also: After-Hours Action: Why Five Below Stock Is Falling
YEXT Price Action: Yext shares have traded between $15.17 and $4.26 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 5.17% in after hours at $5.70 at press time.
Photo: courtesy of Yext.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.