ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Campbell Soup Shares Gain On Q3 Earnings Beat

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 8:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Campbell Soup Co CPB reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $2.13 billion, beating the consensus of $2.05 billion.
  • Net sales from the Meals & Beverages segment rose 6%, and the Snacks segment climbed 8%.
  • The gross margin contracted 50 basis points Y/Y to 31.2%. Adjusted EBIT of $321 million increased 23% Y/Y.
  • Total costs and expenses increased 7.2% to $1.8 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.70 beat the analyst consensus of $0.61.
  • The company held $196 million in cash and equivalents as of May 1, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for nine months totaled $1.1 billion.
  • CEO Mark Clouse said, "Looking ahead, we are raising our full-year fiscal 2022 net sales outlook and reaffirming our prior adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS guidance reflecting the on-going inflation-driven margin pressure."
  • Outlook: Campbell raised the FY22 sales growth outlook to 0% ($8.476 billion) – 1% ($8.56 billion) from the previous (0.2)% - 0%, versus the consensus of $8.41 billion.
  • The company continues to expect adjusted EPS of $2.75 - $2.85, against the consensus of $2.78.
  • Price Action: CPB shares are trading higher by 2.32% at $47.68 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas