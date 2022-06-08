ñol

Why Lovesac Shares Are Plunging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Lovesac Co LOVE reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 56% year-on-year to $129.4 million, beating the consensus of $115.02 million. Comparable sales grew 42.2%.
  • The gross profit rose 43.5% Y/Y to $66.1 million, with the margin contracting 450 basis points to 51.1%.
  • The operating expenses climbed 44.8% Y/Y to $63.5 million. The operating margin contracted 70 basis points to 2%, and operating income for the quarter was $2.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million increased 19.5% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.12 fell 7.7% from $0.13 last year, topping the consensus of $(0.21).
  • Lovesac held $64.4 million in cash and equivalents as of May 1, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for Q1 totaled $(21.8) million.
  • Price Action: LOVE shares traded lower by 15.7% at $32.02 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

