Recap: AstroNova Q1 Earnings

AstroNova ALOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AstroNova reported in-line EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $1.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 13.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|0.01
|0.13
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|29.69M
|30.74M
|29.95M
|29.62M
|Revenue Actual
|29.70M
|28.86M
|29.84M
|29.08M
