Recap: AstroNova Q1 Earnings

AstroNova ALOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

AstroNova reported in-line EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $1.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 13.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.06 0.06 0.04 EPS Actual -0.10 0.01 0.13 0.08 Revenue Estimate 29.69M 30.74M 29.95M 29.62M Revenue Actual 29.70M 28.86M 29.84M 29.08M

