Recap: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q1 Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ollie's Bargain Outlet missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was down $45.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.47
|0.55
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.34
|0.52
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|513.13M
|415.12M
|435.75M
|422.07M
|Revenue Actual
|501.13M
|383.49M
|415.88M
|452.49M
To track all earnings releases for Ollie's Bargain Outlet visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.