Recap: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q1 Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was down $45.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.47 0.55 0.63 EPS Actual 0.69 0.34 0.52 0.80 Revenue Estimate 513.13M 415.12M 435.75M 422.07M Revenue Actual 501.13M 383.49M 415.88M 452.49M

To track all earnings releases for Ollie's Bargain Outlet visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.