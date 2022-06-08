Lovesac: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lovesac LOVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lovesac reported an EPS of $0.12.
Revenue was up $46.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.49 which was followed by a 4.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|-0.40
|-0.08
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|2.03
|0.17
|0.55
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|174.33M
|112.19M
|90.97M
|75.06M
|Revenue Actual
|196.20M
|116.68M
|102.45M
|82.92M
To track all earnings releases for Lovesac visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews