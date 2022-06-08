Lovesac: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lovesac LOVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lovesac reported an EPS of $0.12.

Revenue was up $46.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.49 which was followed by a 4.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.54 -0.40 -0.08 -0.58 EPS Actual 2.03 0.17 0.55 0.13 Revenue Estimate 174.33M 112.19M 90.97M 75.06M Revenue Actual 196.20M 116.68M 102.45M 82.92M

To track all earnings releases for Lovesac visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.