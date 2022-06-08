J.Jill: Q1 Earnings Insights

J.Jill JILL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
J.Jill beat estimated earnings by 175.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $27.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at J.Jill's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.65
|0.93
|0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|142.00M
|151.30M
|117.22M
|117.22M
|Revenue Actual
|145.15M
|151.73M
|159.24M
|129.09M
