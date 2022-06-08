J.Jill: Q1 Earnings Insights

J.Jill JILL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

J.Jill beat estimated earnings by 175.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $27.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at J.Jill's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.34 EPS Actual 0.15 0.65 0.93 0.2 Revenue Estimate 142.00M 151.30M 117.22M 117.22M Revenue Actual 145.15M 151.73M 159.24M 129.09M

To track all earnings releases for J.Jill visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.