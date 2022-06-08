Recap: Jiayin Group Q1 Earnings

Jiayin Gr JFIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Jiayin Gr beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $28.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jiayin Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.33 0.21 0.21 EPS Actual 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.28 Revenue Estimate 89.31M 91.58M 54.80M 54.84M Revenue Actual 57.78M 89.56M 76.23M 52.36M

To track all earnings releases for Jiayin Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

