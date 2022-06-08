Recap: Jiayin Group Q1 Earnings

Jiayin Gr JFIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jiayin Gr beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $28.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jiayin Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.33
|0.21
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|89.31M
|91.58M
|54.80M
|54.84M
|Revenue Actual
|57.78M
|89.56M
|76.23M
|52.36M
To track all earnings releases for Jiayin Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews