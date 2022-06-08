Thor Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Thor Industries THO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thor Industries beat estimated earnings by 33.9%, reporting an EPS of $6.32 versus an estimate of $4.72.

Revenue was up $1.20 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.4 which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 3.39 3.24 2.93 2.28 EPS Actual 4.79 4.34 4.12 3.29 Revenue Estimate 3.57B 3.46B 3.33B 3.01B Revenue Actual 3.88B 3.96B 3.59B 3.46B

To track all earnings releases for Thor Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.