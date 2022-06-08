ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Limoneira Reports Mixed Q2 Results On Pressured Lemon Prices

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 6:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Limoneira Co LMNR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.6% to $46.75 million, missing the consensus of $48.32 million.
  • Agribusiness revenue rose 3.2% Y/Y. Fresh lemon sales decreased 4.9% Y/Y, avocado revenue grew 33.3%, while orange revenue jumped 85.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million fell 3.3% Y/Y. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.7% Y/Y.
  • The operating margin was 5.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.6 million.
  • The company held $0.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.10 beat the consensus of $0.07.
  • Outlook: Limoneira expects lemon prices to increase in the second half of the fiscal year 2022 compared to the prior-year period.
  • The company expects improving results in FY22 due to its stronger position in retail food and club grocery and growing brokered fruit revenues.
  • Price Action: LMNR shares closed higher by 4.79% at $11.37 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews