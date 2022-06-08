Limoneira Reports Mixed Q2 Results On Pressured Lemon Prices

by

Limoneira Co LMNR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.6% to $46.75 million, missing the consensus of $48.32 million.

Agribusiness revenue rose 3.2% Y/Y. Fresh lemon sales decreased 4.9% Y/Y, avocado revenue grew 33.3%, while orange revenue jumped 85.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million fell 3.3% Y/Y. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.7% Y/Y.

The operating margin was 5.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.6 million.

The company held $0.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $0.10 beat the consensus of $0.07.

Outlook : Limoneira expects lemon prices to increase in the second half of the fiscal year 2022 compared to the prior-year period.

The company expects improving results in FY22 due to its stronger position in retail food and club grocery and growing brokered fruit revenues.

Price Action: LMNR shares closed higher by 4.79% at $11.37 on Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

