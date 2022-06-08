Read How Casey's General Stores Fared In Q4

by

Casey’s General Stores Inc CASY reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 45.4% year-on-year to $3.46 billion, in line with the consensus of $3.46 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 45.4% year-on-year to $3.46 billion, in line with the consensus of $3.46 billion. Inside same-store sales increased 5.2%. Inside gross profit rose 12.1% Y/Y to $409 million.

Fuel gallons increased 1.5% on a same-store basis. Total fuel gross profit increased 27.2% to $224.6 million.

Operating expenses rose 15.2% Y/Y to $490.9 million.

Casey’s held $158.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $788.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $165.5 million increased 17.8% Y/Y.

EPS of $1.60 beat the analyst consensus of $1.59.

The Board of Directors increased the dividend by 9% to $0.38 per share, payable August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2022.

The company has $400 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook : Casey’s sees FY23 same-store inside sales increase of 4% - 6%. It expects same-store fuel gallons to be flat – 2% higher.

: Casey’s sees FY23 same-store inside sales increase of 4% - 6%. It expects same-store fuel gallons to be flat – 2% higher. Price Action: CASY shares closed lower by 0.52% at $206.25 on Tuesday.

CASY shares closed lower by 0.52% at $206.25 on Tuesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividends