Read How Casey's General Stores Fared In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 6:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Casey’s General Stores Inc CASY reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 45.4% year-on-year to $3.46 billion, in line with the consensus of $3.46 billion.
  • Inside same-store sales increased 5.2%. Inside gross profit rose 12.1% Y/Y to $409 million.
  • Fuel gallons increased 1.5% on a same-store basis. Total fuel gross profit increased 27.2% to $224.6 million.
  • Operating expenses rose 15.2% Y/Y to $490.9 million.
  • Casey’s held $158.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $788.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $165.5 million increased 17.8% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $1.60 beat the analyst consensus of $1.59.
  • The Board of Directors increased the dividend by 9% to $0.38 per share, payable August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2022.
  • The company has $400 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.
  • Outlook: Casey’s sees FY23 same-store inside sales increase of 4% - 6%. It expects same-store fuel gallons to be flat – 2% higher.
  • Price Action: CASY shares closed lower by 0.52% at $206.25 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividends