ReneSola Clocks Q1 Revenue Decline Of 85%, Reiterates FY22 Guidance

reported a first-quarter revenue decline of 85% year-over-year and sequentially to $3.5 million, driven by energy sales from IPP assets that came from 33 million KWh generated. Adjusted gross profit was $1.4 million, and the margin was 36.3% for the quarter.

Adjusted operating expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $2.2 million in 1Q21.

Adjusted EPADS was $(0.02), compared to $(0.05) a year ago.

Cash flow from operating activities was an outflow of $(14.4) million for Q1. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $222.9 million.

SOL expects revenue of $13 million to $16 million and a gross margin of 35% to 40%. FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: ReneSola expects revenue of $100 million to $120 million vs. a consensus of $111.13 million; and a gross margin of 20 to 25%.

ReneSola expects revenue of $100 million to $120 million vs. a consensus of $111.13 million; and a gross margin of 20 to 25%. The company believes broad social and governmental support for renewable energy will create a robust environment supporting the growth of solar projects, which in turn should drive exciting growth in the quarters ahead.

Price Action: SOL shares are trading lower by 1.46% at $5.06 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

