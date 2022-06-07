Hello Group Clocks 9.3% Revenue Decline In Q1; Plans $200M Stock Buyback

by

Hello Group Inc MOMO reported a first-quarter FY22 net revenue decline of 9.3% year-on-year to $496.6 million, beating the consensus of $466.5 million.

Segments: Revenues from the Live video service declined 18% Y/Y to $253.8 million, Total value-added service increased 1.9% Y/Y to $234 million, Mobile marketing fell 28% Y/Y to $4.4 million, and Mobile games rose 128% Y/Y to $4 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations deteriorated by 30.3% Y/Y to $72.7 million. Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.31 beat the consensus of $0.23.

Hello, Group held $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $6.8 million in operating cash flow.

"Q1 2022 was a challenging yet fruitful quarter for us. I am pleased that our team was able to focus on our product and operational initiatives to cope with the headwinds from the resurgence of COVID-19 and related challenges, getting 2022 off to a good start," commented Li Wang, CEO.

Outlook: Hello sees a Q2 revenue decrease of 14.2% - 16.9% Y/Y, representing $480.4 million - $496.2 million, versus the consensus of $495.7 million.

The board approved a share buyback of up to $200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. Price Action: MOMO shares traded lower by 4.31% at $5.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

