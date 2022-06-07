Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat

by

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 70% year-on-year to $451.10 million, beating the consensus of $440.84 million. Revenues increased 24.1% from Q1 FY19. Comparable store sales increased 10.9% against Q1 FY19.

The operating margin was 21.9%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 166.7% Y/Y to $98.7 million.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment held $139.1 million in cash and equivalents as of May 1, 2022. Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter totaled $148.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 86.7% to $143.2 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.8%.

EPS of $1.35 beat the analyst consensus of $1.16.

The company's business has continued to strengthen through the first five weeks of the Q2, during which comparable-store sales increased 12.2% versus Q2 2019. Price Action: PLAY shares are trading higher by 7.11% at $39.90 in premarket on Tuesday.

