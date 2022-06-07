Recap: Cracker Barrel Old Q3 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old CBRL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $76.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.66 1.55 2.33 0.26 EPS Actual 1.71 1.52 2.25 1.51 Revenue Estimate 870.14M 774.55M 794.03M 668.62M Revenue Actual 862.26M 784.93M 784.40M 713.42M

