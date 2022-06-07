Recap: Cracker Barrel Old Q3 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old CBRL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Cracker Barrel Old missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $76.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.66
|1.55
|2.33
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|1.52
|2.25
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|870.14M
|774.55M
|794.03M
|668.62M
|Revenue Actual
|862.26M
|784.93M
|784.40M
|713.42M
