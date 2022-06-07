G-III Apparel Stock Gains On Solid Q1 Earnings, Upbeat Q2, FY23 Outlook

by

G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 32.5% year-on-year to $688.76 million, beating the consensus of $589.73 million.

The operating margin was 7.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 16.5% to $54.5 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.72 beat the analyst consensus of $0.55.

The company held $438.4 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Outlook : G-III sees FY23 sales of about $3.24 billion (prior view: $3.0 billion), above the consensus of $3.02 billion. It expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $4.40 - $4.50 versus the consensus of $4.08.

Price Action: GIII shares are trading higher by 3.62% at $28.35 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

