ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read

 

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter beat estimated earnings by 16.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.16.

Revenue was up $185.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.12 0.58 -0.16
EPS Actual 0.52 0.21 1.07 0.40
Revenue Estimate 365.37M 319.75M 356.61M 257.98M
Revenue Actual 343.10M 317.98M 377.64M 265.34M

To track all earnings releases for Dave & Buster's Enter visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews