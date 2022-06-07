Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter beat estimated earnings by 16.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.16.

Revenue was up $185.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.12 0.58 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.52 0.21 1.07 0.40 Revenue Estimate 365.37M 319.75M 356.61M 257.98M Revenue Actual 343.10M 317.98M 377.64M 265.34M

