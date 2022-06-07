Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dave & Buster's Enter beat estimated earnings by 16.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.16.
Revenue was up $185.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.12
|0.58
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.21
|1.07
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|365.37M
|319.75M
|356.61M
|257.98M
|Revenue Actual
|343.10M
|317.98M
|377.64M
|265.34M
To track all earnings releases for Dave & Buster's Enter visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.