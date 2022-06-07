ñol

J M Smucker Stock Slides On Gloomy FY23 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
  • J M Smucker Co SJM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $2.03 billion, beating the consensus of $1.98 billion.
  • Net sales excluding divestitures and foreign currency exchange increased 9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.23 beat the analyst consensus of $1.88.
  • Gross profit decreased 9% Y/Y to $666.7 million and the gross margin contracted by 550 basis points to 32.8%.
  • The operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 14.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 27% to $302 million.
  • The company held $169.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $393.7 million with a free cash flow of $220.7 million.
  • Outlook: J M Smucker sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $7.85 - $8.25 (consensus $8.91). It sees net sales increase to be 3.5% - 4.5%.
  • Price Action: SJM shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $122.30 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas