G-III Apparel Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

G-III Apparel Group GIII reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
G-III Apparel Group beat estimated earnings by 30.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $168.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 4.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|1.78
|0.09
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|2.16
|0.39
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|741.55M
|1.01B
|468.85M
|462.03M
|Revenue Actual
|748.15M
|1.01B
|483.08M
|519.91M
To track all earnings releases for G-III Apparel Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.