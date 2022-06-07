G-III Apparel Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

G-III Apparel Group GIII reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G-III Apparel Group beat estimated earnings by 30.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $168.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 4.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.64 1.78 0.09 0.15 EPS Actual 0.98 2.16 0.39 0.53 Revenue Estimate 741.55M 1.01B 468.85M 462.03M Revenue Actual 748.15M 1.01B 483.08M 519.91M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.