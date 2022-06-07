REV Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

REV Group REVG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
REV Group missed estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was down $67.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REV Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.29
|0.34
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.27
|0.37
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|529.44M
|600.72M
|663.40M
|636.19M
|Revenue Actual
|537.00M
|589.90M
|593.30M
|643.60M
