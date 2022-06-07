REV Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

REV Group REVG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

REV Group missed estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was down $67.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REV Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.29 0.34 0.20 EPS Actual 0.13 0.27 0.37 0.39 Revenue Estimate 529.44M 600.72M 663.40M 636.19M Revenue Actual 537.00M 589.90M 593.30M 643.60M

